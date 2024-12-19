CENTRAL NEW YORK – What has proven so impressive about the Bishop Grimes girls basketball team’s start in 2024-25 is not just the opponents it has defeated but also the way it has moved on even after achieving a big victory.

For example, the Cobras got a particularly good win on Dec. 14 over Marcellus, a hard-fought 53-46 decision, but had almost no time to celebrate it because it would play again Monday against Mexico.

But this hardly proved a problem as Grimes got away from the Tigers in the second half and won 56-39, improving its overall record to 6-1 in the process.

They played on relatively even terms most of the night but in the third quarter Grimes gained control by limiting Mexico to just four points in another strong defensive display.

Aaliyah Zachery drew a lot of defensive attention, finishing with 18 points, seven of them free throws. Sicily Shaffer continued her strong play with 14 points as Kierra Baxter contributed nine points.

Jamesville-DeWitt has also gone through a busy opening slate, recovering from an 0-3 start by earning tough back-to-back wins over local rivals East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy in the second week of December.

As a follow-up, the Red Rams took on reigning sectional Class AA champion Central Square Monday night and was steady throughout a 52-41 victory over the Redhawks.

A main part of this was J-D’s ability to keep Central Square from a sustained scoring spurt, which helped it build upon the modest 21-16 lead it gained through the first half.

Ava Sandroni again led the offense, producing 16 points. Lindsay Parker earned 10 points, with Samantha Wheeler gaining eight points and Sadie Withers seven points. This helped overcome a fine effort from the Redhawks’ Payton St. Clair who had a game-high 17 points plus nine rebounds and six steals.

East Syracuse Minoa started the season 0-3, but broke into the win column Tuesday night at Auburn, battling its way past the Maroons 60-54.

It all turned on a first quarter where the Spartans established a 19-12 advantage. For the rest of the game ESM turned back all of Auburn’s challenges led by Isabella Kroll’s torrid shooting.

Hitting on six 3-pointers, Kroll shattered her career mark earning 27 points. That kept pressure off Aniyah Jones, who still had 15 points as Sonya Benhassen earned 10 points.

Humbled by Liverpool on Dec. 12, Fayetteville-Manlius would try and do better against another Class AAA power when it met Cicero-North Syracuse last Tuesday night.

But the Northstars overwhelmed the Hornets 83-44, jumping out to a 25-11 advantage by the end of the opening period and continuing to add to that margin by having all 11 players that saw action get on the scoresheet.

F-M, by contrast, had just six, led by Taylor Novack, who got 13 points. Lydia Land-Steves had 10 points, just ahead of Jane Ryan (eight points) and Macie Davey (six points) as C-NS had four players in double figures – Leah Benedict (15 points), Jilly Howell (13 points), Grace Villnave and Alexis Gasparini (10 points each).

Christian Brothers Academy got a big win last Tuesday night against Westhill in a strange game with few baskets on either side.

The Brothers prevailed 25-18, getting away with just two points in the first period and four in the final period because it had modest production in the game’s middle stages.

Lilah Kirch earned eight points and Ryann Murphy gained six points, which was just enough as the defense was strong throughout the night limiting Westhill to just five total field goals.