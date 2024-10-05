BALDWINSVILLE – Senior Night for the Baldwinsville girls swim team involved a head-to-head meet against Cicero-North Syracuse Wednesday night at Baker High School’s pool, with the Bees falling to the Northstars 52-42.

Of the 11 events, the Bees won four of them, and Olivia McManus again went to the front in two events, starting with her top time of two minutes 29.53 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley ahead of Molly Gucciardi’s 2:35.98 for C-NS.

Not long after, McManus returned in the 100 butterfly and prevailed in 1:03.97, well clear of the 1:11.39 from Gucciardi. Caydence Szkotak needed 6:00.04 to pull away and win the 500 freestyle.

McManus, Ella Mekker, Addie Atherton and Gwendolyn Matt got involved in an opening 200 medley relay that was close to a dead heat, touching in 2:06.08 just three-hundredths of a second behind the Northstars’ 2:06.05. The Bees also were second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:59.08 and went 4:20.77 for first-place points in the 400 freestyle relay.

Atherton took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.12 to Katelyn Stewart’s 1:23.94 and was third in the 50 freestyle in 28.49 seconds as Matt (28.95) was fourth and Lindy Ward fifth.

Allison Kyle, the Cato-Meridian swimmer competing with B’ville in regular-season meets, won the 200 freestyle in 2:11.95, more than 10 seconds ahead of the field as Sage Premo (2:25.48) was third.

Kyle also took second in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.38 to beat out Mekker (1:01.45) in third place as Addy Grosso was fourth, while Mekker went 1:06.71 in the 100 backstroke, not far from Cassidy Payrot’s winning 1:05.55 as Grosso (1:17.24) was third.

During Friday’s SCAC Sprint Invitational at Nottingham the Bees were second in the 200 medley relay in 2:05.47 behind Liverpool’s 2:03.58 and third in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:01.41. Mekker got second in the 50 butterfly in 31.40 seconds, with McManus fourth in the 100 individual medley in 1:10.57.

B’ville faces Skaneateles and Marcellus swimmers this Wednesday at the Skaneateles Community Center YMCA.