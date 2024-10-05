ONONDAGA COUNTY – Once more the vast majority of the top area high school girls volleyball teams made their way to Baldwinsville, marking the first Saturday of October with the annual Fall Swing Tournament.

The Bees were busy leading up to the tournament with a pair of league matches, starting Wednesday with a three-set sweep over the Henninger Black Knights.

Amelia Hahn produced four aces to go with her five kills. Mallory Offredi had six kills and Emma Buda four kills, while Maya Lesinski picked up three assists and Aubrie Morris handled most of the back-line work earning 14 assists.

Then, in a non-league match Friday at Skaneateles, B’ville again needed just three sets to record a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 victory over the Lakers.

Avery Davenport stepped up on the front line, earning 12 kills. Avery Cavallaro contributed four kills, with Natalie Dauphianis getting three blocks to match Davenport. Morris earned five aces and Lesinski had four aces.

In boys volleyball, B’ville, still looking for its first win of the season, didn’t find it at Fayetteville-Manlius, falling to the Hornets in four sets.

F-M controlled the first two 25-16 and 25-19 before a 25-19 Bees victory in the third forced the Hornets to rebound and win the fourth 25-21 to take the match. Earning 37 assists, F-M’s Patrick Horton passed it to a front line where Ben Resig produced 15 kills and Charlie Schroder had 12 kills.

A 25-19, 25-7, 25-22 defeat to East Syracuse Minoa followed on Thursday night, with the Bees playing at its best late in the match, though unable to extend it.

Justin Diep managed four aces and 11 digs, with Nate Mekker earning 11 assists and Chase Johnson getting seven assists. Ryan Levy had a team-best eight kills, Mekker adding six kills and Liam Brogan four kills. Mike Naprawa and Nico D’Ella each finished with three kills.