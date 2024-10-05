BALDWINSVILLE – As it turned out, the Baldwinsville boys cross country team’s Sept. 18 defeat to Cicero-North Syracuse proved the difference in the race for the SCAC Metro division regular-season championship.

Otherwise, the Bees knocked off everyone in the league, going 5-1 and capping that mark by sweeping Henninger 19-43 and Syracuse West 15-50 in Wednesday’s meet at Durgee Junior High School.

Each of the top six individual times went to B’ville starting with Jacob Guelli going 16 minutes 59.8 seconds, nearly half a minute better than the 17:29.3 from runner-up Logan Bolton.

Wyatt Decker, posting 17:35 flat, got third placed, with London Premo fourth in 17:48.7. Both Ben Forman (17:53.4) and Angelo Sawyers (18:16.2) would beat the top Henninger time of 17:24.9 from Colden Vitale.

B’ville’s girls also would roll past Henninger and Syracuse West by equal 15-50 margins, led again by Kamryn Barton, who posted 19:10 flat to pull away from Madelyn Donhauser’s second-place 19:45.

Ella DeFio made her way to third place in 20:08.8, comfortably in that spot since Isabella Arria finished fourth in 20:51.4. Mariah LeGrow, in 21:57 flat, beat out Mikayla Fowler’s 21:58.2 as Rachel Becker posted 22:10 flat.

As Baldwinsville’s boys golf teams got ready for Monday’s Section III large-school fall tournament at Drumlins, B’ville White turned back Cicero-North Syracuse Green 233-246 last Monday at Timber Banks.

Dylan Fall shot 42 to lead all individuals. Jackson Rinko’s 45 and Nathan Call’s 46 also beat the low Northstars score of 48 from Cooper Pallotta, with Liam Campbell adding a 48 and Parker Allen a 51 just behind the trio of Northstars (Evan Jones, Tyler Belknap and Riley Petzoldt) which each shot 49.