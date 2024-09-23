CAZENOVIA – On the way to a 4-1 start, the Cazenovia girls volleyball team has experienced plenty of competition, both in matches and in tournaments such as the Sept. 14 Hornet Pride event at Fayetteville-Manlius.

Fresh from that experience, the Lakers were home at Buckley Gym for two matches last week that began with a four-set conquest of its namesakes from Skaneateles.

Having won the opening set 25-19, Cazenovia dropped the second set 25-18 but then seized control for good by winning the third set 25-17 and then claiming its own 25-18 decision in the fourth to end it.

Lucy Bliss finished with 27 assists and nine digs, helped mostly on the back line by McKenzie Warman earning 17 digs and Olivia Pirkl picking up 12 digs to go with her five kills.

On a deep and balanced front line Caitee Fenton led with eight kills, adding 10 digs. Alyssa Wardell got six kills and two blocks, with Sofie Reger equaling Pirkl’s five kills and Joeclyn Szalach getting three blocks.

Then the Lakers faced Cortland last Wednesday night and saw a routine match turn into something far more challenging before it beat the Purple Tigers in five sets.

Each of the first two sets belonged to Cazenovia by big margins, 25-12 and 25-15, and in the third set the Lakers were closing in on a sweep. Then everything turned.

Tied 24-24, Cazenovia saw Cortland grab the serve, win that set 26-24, and then hang in there throughout the fourth set, too, before pulling it out 25-22 to send the match to the limit.

Only in that last-set race to 15 did the Lakers regroup, dominating that set 15-6. To lead Cortland, Katie Harris had 14 assists and 10 digs as Sophia Testa had five kills. Morgan Howard got 18 digs, Sophie Mayer 12 digs and Testa 11 digs.

The Lakers stay at home this week for back-to-back matches against Indian River Tuesday and Mexico a night later.