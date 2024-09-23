CENTRAL NEW YORK – In a single-set setting last Monday afternoon, the Cazenovia girls tennis team took the fight to its visiting neighbors from Chittenango, claiming all the matches in a 7-0 victory over the Bears.

Leah Bell got the Lakers going in singles, beating Evelynn Keville 10-1. Nora Berg handled Natalie Fox 10-3, with Madden Cobb claiming a 10-4 decision over Molly Uryniak.

Moving to doubles, Claire Vaccaro and Katie Williams set the tone blanking Leah Ezzo and Molly Douglas 10-0, with Charlotte Rushing and Audrey Henry nearly as good beating Madeline Horton and Lilyana Hrynio 10-2.

Two other matches went 10-4 in Cazenovia’s favor, Lila Campagna and Ava Galton going to doubles and beating Erica Ezzo and Saige Burton, with Bailey Burns and Claire Henry equaling it to beat Margaret Geer and Shayna Baker.

The Lakers won again on Thursday afternoon, blanking Clinton 7-0 as Bell, Cobb and Vaccaro lost just two games between them in six sets of singles play. Galton and Campagna led the doubles sides with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Claire Mihm and Vincent Constantino.

Marcellus was next on Friday afternoon. Looking to improve to 10-1 overall, Cazenovia did so, sweeping the doubles matches on the way to beating the Mustangs 5-2.

Berg was pushed in the first set but still won 7-5, 6-0 over Adeline Kinsey, with Bell handling Xian Angiotti 6-0, 6-2 and Cobb roaring past Zofia Polkowski 6-2, 6-0.

Moving to doubles, Rushing and Audrey Henry won in straight sets, but when Williams and Vaccaro paired up it required three sets to edge past Shaelyn Kelly and Sofia Tufenkjian 6-0, 6-7 (8-6), 6-4.

As for Chittenango, it got its first win of the season Wednesday against Phoenix, prevailing 5-2 with the best match in first singles as Leah Ezzo outlasted the Firebirds’ Finley Harwood in an 11-9 tiebreak after the single set went to 9-9.

Fox’s 10-5 win over Claire Pritting made up for Uryniak’s 10-4 defeat to Gabrielle Reynolds. Geer paired with Jeannie Gomez to beat Hailey Szkowski and Lacey Goodman 10-1, while Burton and Erica Ezzo won 10-6 over Emily St. Laurent and Candela Munoz. Douglas teamed with Evelynn Kevilile to handle Elizabeth Bullis and Annabella McKay 10-4.