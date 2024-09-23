CENTRAL NEW YORK – By the time the weather finally does turn cooler for autumn, much of the season for the Cazenovia boys golf team will already be complete, the benefit of having a fall as opposed to a spring schedule that waits for melting snows.

When the 6-2 Lakers went up against 6-1 Westhill last Wednesday at Cazenovia Country Club, it was decided by a single shot, but it was the Warriors prevailing 210-211.

From the second through fifth golfers, the Lakers had the edge. Nico Segall shot 41, helped by a 42 from Edmond Richardson and 44s from Ben Bianco and Owen Porter.

However, at the top there was a two-stroke difference – double the eventual margin. Shamus Newcomb’s 40 trailed a 38 from Westhill’s Trevor Young helped by Jack Carruth, Anthony Sampo (42 each), Christian Loomis (43) and Dean Francisco (44).

This followed, by two days, a 218-232 victory over Homer at Cortland Country Club where Bianco, with a 38, edged the Trojans’ Cooper Layaw (39) for individual honors. Richardson and Newcomb, with 43s, matched Ryder Armstrong, with Paul Mitchell’s 46 and Porter’s 48 clinching it.

Chittenango had its own match last Monday against Tully at Rogues Roost and, pulling further away from its 0-3 start, won its fourth consecutive match, edging the Trojans 217-220.

Anthony Thousand’s 36 edged the 37 from Tully’s Nate Melton for individual honors. Though Colton Walkup had a 40 for the Black Knights, Trevor Bentz and Logan Higgins each shot 44 and Alex Pappas tied for sixth with a 46. Ryan Skoglund clinched victory with a 47 and Wyatt Perry contributed a 48.

Then it was to the road to face Cortland and unbeaten Christian Brothers Academy over the course of the ensuing 48 hours.

The Bears lost to the Purple Tigers 201-216 at Willowbrook Golf Club. Thousand shot 39, third behind Cortland’s Finn Thomas and Cooper Coheno both posting 38. Perry put up a 40 to share fourth place with Owen Michales, with Sam Martin shooting 44 to edge Higgins’ 45 ahead of a 48 from Finnegan Gardner.

Then, against CBA, Chittenango could not slow down the unbeaten Brothers in a 191-226 defeat. Thousand’s 38 tied for second with Eric Lee behind a 34 from Luke Snyder, with three other CBA players at 41 or lower ahead of Martin’s 45 as Gardner shot 46 and Parker Higgins posted 48.