SYRACUSE – For its first road meet of the 2024 season, the Baldwinsville girls swim team went to Le Moyne College’s pool Wednesday night to face Christian Brothers Academy.

The Bees would take first place in four races to the Brothers’ 12 and lose by a 95-76 margin, with top individual honors giong to Olivia McManus and Addie Aherton on B’ville’s side.

McManus claimed a close 100-yard butterfly in one minute 4.09 seconds, just ahead of Madison Ceclia’s 1:04.43. She also was second in the 200 freestyle in 2:15.69 to Zoe Thayer’s winning 2:10 flat and paired with Atherton, Ella Mekker and Caydence Szkotak to get second (2:03.67) to the Brothers (2:03.57) in the 200 medley relay.

Even closer was the 200 freestyle relay, McManus joining with Gwendolen Matt, Sage Premo and Addison Grosso to swim to a time of 1:57.06, just a tenth of a second behind the Brothers winning in 1:56.96.

On her own, Atherton was victorious in the 100 freestyle posting 1:01.36 as Szkotak finished second in 1:02.54, this after a 200 individual medley where she went 2:33.20, second to the 2:27.36 from CBA’s Sophia Ciereck.

Szkotak swam the 100 backstroke in 1:12.44 for second place, while Mekker was third in the 500 freestyle in 6:16.07. Falling to 1-2 overall, the Bees swim again next Wednesday at Jamesville-DeWitt.