ONONDAGA COUNTY- Twice in a span of three days, the Baldwinsville field hockey team found itself going to overtime.

But while the Bees were able to get past Fayetteville-Manlius 2-1 on Sept. 14, it could not do the same against Liverpool Monday at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, taking a 3-2 defeat to the Warriors.

What made this frustrating was that, after Liverpool went up 2-1 in the first quarter, B’ville’s defense settled down and pitched a shutout for the rest of regulation, rarely letting the Warriors get in a good shot.

Patient at the other end, the Bees were able to get even, 2-2, in the fourth quarter before the seven-on-seven OT that resulted in Liverpool’s game-winner, overcoming goals by Abigail Mantione and Kelly Nadzan.

Wednesday’s game with East Syracuse Minoa was the Bees’ fourth in six days, but it still had enough energy left to take apart the Spartans and prevail 3-0.

A pair of second-quarter goals put B’ville in charge, and it added another in the third as Mantione put in her third and fourth goals of the season and Bianca Capilli converted, too. Twice, Nadzan got assists, with Rylie Rachwal also earning an assist.

When B’ville hosts Auburn next Monday night it has an opportunity to get back to the .500 mark in advance of a non-league test at Camden on Sept. 27.