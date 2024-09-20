ONONDAGA COUNTY – Through the early portions of their schedules, the Fayetteville-Manlius and Jamesville-DeWitt girls swim teams are utilizing their depth and versatility to sail past challengers.

F-M prevailed Tuesday against Syracuse City, taking a 101-71 victory with Gabby Dardis and Kelly Liu at the forefront each winning three events.

On her own, Dardis took the 50 freestyle in 28.60 seconds, then completed the sprint sweep going 1:03.79 to hold off Maeve Kelly (1:05.27) and Eleanor Woodhead (1:07.69) in the 100 freestyle.

Liu, meanwhile, won the 100 backstroke in 1:12.22 to Kelly Prendergast’s second-place 1:14.86 and Eliza Smith’s 1:16.03 after a close 200 individual medley where Liu’s 2:34.20 got past Avery Howe (2:35.21) and Meghan Groshans (2:37.59).

At the start of the meet Dardis, Liu, Audrey Fetterman and Callahan Frazee paired up to win the 200 medley relay in 2:08.57, this before Kelly, Groshans, Riley Fitzgerald nd Elise Wratney went 2:04 flat in the 200 freestyle relay.

Wratney got first place in the 500 freestyle in 5:56.49, with Fitzgerald going 1:22.84 to win the 100 breaststroke and Fetterman first in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.96. Keegan Nicolette’s 208.15 points in diving beat Vivian Ham’s 141.95.

As that went on, J-D was at West Genesee, where Thearyn Wales was part of four winning efforts that sparked the Red Rams to a 91-83 victory over the Wildcats.

Wales started by helping Margaret Lister, Maria Fisher and Evelyn Jones go exactly two minutes in the 200 medley relay, a season-best effort, before she turned to the 200 individual medley and won in a quick 2:24.84.

Also Wales, in 58.27 seconds, got away from Cora Bright (59.86) in the 100 freestyle, while also teaming with Jones, Nora Barnello and Lila Schroth to take the 200 freestlye relay in 1:51.31.

Bright beat Helena Sofinski, 2:11.93 to 2:16.18, in the 200 freestyle, with Barnello taking a close 50 freestyle by one-hundredth of a second over Sofia Koenig, 28.14 seconds to 28.15.

Kayla McQuaid, earning 209.80 points in diving, went 1-2 with Zoe McCarthy, whose 186.05 edged Kaia Eutale’s 184.60 as both of them qualified for the Section III championships in November. Lister again was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.06 right after Jones went 1:11.24 to win the 100 backstroke.

To complete the local sweep Wednesday at Le Moyne College, Christian Brothers Academy topped Baldwinsville 95-76, winning all but two of the events on the card.

In the closest race, the Brothers’ 200 freestyle relay team of Josie Lachut, Emerson Salsbery, Alicia Snyder and Allison Sullivan had to go 1:56.96 to edge the Bees’ second-place 1:57.06. Snyder later won the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.95.

Anna Fuller, Zoe Thayer, Alicia Snyder and Madison Ceclia started the meet by taking the 200 medley relay in 2:00.57 before Thayer swam the 200 freestyle in 2:10 flat and Ceclia took the 50 freestyle in 27.02 seconds.

Later in the meet, Fuller finished first in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.81, while Sophia Ciereck took the 200 IM in 2:27.36 and Sophia Osvoldik picked up 195.50 points in diving.