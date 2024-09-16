ONONDAGA COUNTY – Each of the Cicero-North Syracuse cross country teams earned clean sweeps of individual honors on their way to a pair of 15-50 victories over Syracuse West in last Wednesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division opener.

Going first, the boys Northstars were led by Evan Champ, the senior going 19 minutes, 33.6 seconds on the Arrowhead Lodge course to pull away from his teammates that included Carter Vivacqua, who was second in 19:49.4.

Tyler Graham, in 20:03.6, led a pack that included Rhett Andrews (20:03.8) and Jack Putman (20:03.9), with Nolan Zinsmeyer posting 20:04.4 and Dominic Petrera 20:06.1. Ryan Trainor finished eighth in 20:16.3 as Ben Rose (20:43.2) and Tyler Kondrk (20:50.0) also had top-10 efforts.

The ensuing girls race was won by Gabby Putman’s 20:55.5, which beat out Kennedy Jones’ 20:59.7 as Mya Patti went 21:10 flat to snare third place.

Katy Harbold made her way to fourth place in 21:23 flat, with Sophia Graham going 21:45. Isabella Petrera, more than two minutes back in 24:14.5, led a group that included Maddie Frisch (24:30.5), Evalyn Coyne (24:42.0), Allison Moran (24:48.4), who all swept the top nine.

Both C-NS sides then went to Saturday’s East Syracuse Minoa Invitational, where it finished third in the girls division and fourth in the boys division, Fayetteville-Manlius sweeping to both team titles.

Most of the Northstars’ top runners rested, the girls led by Grace Scoville finishing 23rd in 23:24.1. Gianna Shults, in 24:15 flat, held off Josalyn Massett (24:21.6) as Evalyn Coyne (24:26.1), Petrera (24:27.0) and Charlotte Raymond (25:03.1) ran close together.

Moving to the boys race, Champ gave C-NS an 18th-place clocking of 19:03.8, just ahead of Vivacqua (19:12.3) in 22nd place. Kondrk finished in 19:55.2 and Trainor had 20:06.4 to get a top-40 time.

This week for C-NS is all about Baldwinsville, both hosting the Bees head-to-head on Wednesday at Oneida Shores and then going to B’ville for its annual invitational meet on Saturday afternoon.