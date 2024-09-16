ONONDAGA COUNTY – A fun part of the annual schedule for the pair of Cicero-North Syracuse boys golf teams is having the two sides go up against one another, as they did last Tuesday afternoon at Arrowhead Golf Course.

C-NS Blue prevailed 209-230 over C-NS Green, with only Noah Raymond able to break 40 for nine holes as his 38 took the individual honors.

Riley Petzoldt led C-NS Green, his 41 equaling that of Jadien Gunnip, while Austin Clarke (42) and Joe LaFrance (43) rounded out the top five on C-NS Blue’s behalf and Quinn Empey added a 45.

Carter Reynolds also posted 45 to finish second for C-NS Green. Three of his teammates – Tyler Belknap, Cooper Pallotta and Andrew Dolson – had matching totals of 48.

Back on its own Thursday afternoon, C-NS Blue beat visiting Syracuse City 211-243, with Empey’s 38 beating out the 40 from Syracuse’s Andrew Towsley. Ethan Hnason shot 41, with Jadien Gunnip and Blake Wise stepping up to post 43 and LaFrance posting a 46.

Far bigger, though, was Friday’s match at Green Lakes against undefeated Fayetteville-Manlius Green, where C-NS Blue got close to upending the Hornets, but ultimately took a 195-199 defeat.

They were even up front, Bustin shooting 36 to match Henry Will and Kippen posting 37 to equal Duncan McDaniel. Where it slightly differentiated was in the third through fifth spots.

Hanson had another 41, but Tyler Burns (40) topped it for F-M Green while Aiden Curran and Hugh Roddy matched it, all of them ahead of Raymond shooting 42 and David Schmidt posting 43.

Liverpool had started its season 0-4, including a defeat to C-NS Blue, but the Warriors broke into the win column last Tuesday by defeating Syracuse 201-246 at Drumlins.

Brady Michaud and Andrew Towsley tied for the top individual spot, each shooting 39. Tom Neave and Nick Scholz followed with 40s as Colin Avery’s 41 matched that of Syracuse’s best round by Zane Zubryzscki.

Then Liverpool prevailed again a day later, topping Baldwinsville White 192-207. Michaud’s 37 beat out a 38 posted by Calen Brown, while Scholz, Alex Kirkby and Jake Berthoff all finished at 39 ahead of 40s by Neave and Evan Retzbach.

West Genesee Gold halted that run on Friday, beating Liverpool 181-204, though Michaud set a season mark with a 33. Five Wildcats shot 35 to 37 ahead of Berthoff posting 39, with Retzbach adding a 40 ahead of Broan (44) and Rocco Alampi (48).

C-NS Green, at Timber Banks Friday to face Baldiwnsville Red, lost 208-237. Petzoldt shot 44, with Evan Jones adding a 47. Pallotta and Brian Saloski added 48s but they all trialed a Bees quintet led by 41s from Jacob Penafeather, Alex Roziok and Brayden Sheridan.