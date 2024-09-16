ONONDAGA COUNTY – In two league games two nights apart, the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse field hockey teams set out to reinforce the strong starts they had already experienced and build momentum toward this Thursday night’s clash at Bragman Stadium.

For the Warriors, this meant taking on Fayetteville-Manlius at LHS Stadium and, fully utilizing the depth on its roster, wearing down the Hornets on the way to a 3-1 victory.

Much of the game was played in F-M’s end, with a shot disparity of 18-3 which helped Liverpool easily overcome a Hornets goal by Carlye Bryant.

Three different players – Sophia Puccia, Jane Razza and Gianna Carbone – earned the three goals, with Emily Nestor adding an assist as they solved F-M goalie Emma Dobrovech, who still produced 15 saves.

It was C-NS’s turn on Friday hosting Baldwinsville, and after a week’s worth of practice the Northstars put up an all-out attack which eventually wore down the Bees, the resulting 3-1 win matching what Liverpool did against F-M.

Both teams were well-rested, but the Bees’ 10-day break since falling to Rome Free Academy 3-0 on Sept. 3 may have proven difficult to overcome against a C-NS side that pressed them from the start.

Through much of the night, B’ville found itself in a defensive mode, constantly turning back C-NS opportunities as goalies Chloe Butler and Abrielle Zeman combined to make 16 saves.

By conrast, the Bees had just three shots, one of them going in on Leah Kalil’s goal, but the Northstars moved in front thanks to two goals from Nicole Conklin and a goal from Addie Esce as Paige Pangaro picked up a pair of assists.

C-NS would tune up with Auburn Monday night just as Liverpool had its own game against B’ville.