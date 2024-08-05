VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Two of Central New York’s most popular dance bands – the Horn Dogs and Atlas – will rock out next week at Johnson Park.

The Horn Dogs will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Johnson Park.

Atlas featuring the Atlas Horns will take the stage at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Both bands appearances here are part of the 38th annual Liverpool Is The Place Summer Concert Series.

The Horn Dogs

The Horn Dogs started out years ago when four friends from Solvay High School formed a rock band. Now, decades later, the group has emerged as one of the top horn/party bands in Upstate NY.

In 2016 the Dogs won the Syracuse Area Music People’s Choice Award for best band.

The Horn Dogs include singer Caitlin Barry, trumpeter/saxophonist Tony Callisto trumpeters Steve Carbone and John D’Eredita, saxophonist Keith Ducett, bassist Larry Jaworski, drummer Jim Kelley, trombonist Rob Markowski, vocalist Bill Mosher, guitarist Ed Page, keyboardist Jeremy Patterson and trumpeter/keyboardist Dave Simiele.

Atlas

Atlas was founded in Syracuse in 1981 by the late Liverpool trombonist George Feltman as the “Atlas Linen Company.” He named the group after a successful linen-supply company that served all the area’s bars and restaurants.

Ever since, Atlas has been setting the standard for high-energy, horn-driven dance music for weddings, festivals and nightclubs.

This nine-piece band is known for its electrifying performances blending classic rock, funk and jazz. And the current version of Atlas boasts two powerhouse lead singers, Lisa Denise and Tyler Owens, who keep the party going all night long.

For more information visit liverpoolistheplace.com; 315-457-3895.