By Kathryne Rakowski

A brand new artist in residency program will be taking place at the Liverpool Public Library during the week of Aug. 26. The program will feature the work of local artist Julie Ehrentraut, owner of Mizu Marbling.

This new program is the culmination of several years of ideas and conversations, shared Assistant Director of the Liverpool Public Library Alissa Borelli.

“We are always looking for opportunities to bring new and impactful events to the Liverpool community,” she said.

After discovering that a number of libraries and other organizations nationwide offer artist in residence programs, Borelli and her team thought this would be a great idea.

“We felt that a program of this type could have a wide-ranging impact on the community and was worth pursuing,” Borelli said.

A Catalyst Grant obtained through the Central New York Library Resources Council is funding the project for this year.

Several local artists were considered for the program, and after careful consideration, Ehrentraut was approached.

She is looking forward to sharing her work, as well as teaching others about the intriguing and beautiful art form water marbling.

“I am excited to share the ancient art of water marbling, its history, and evolution throughout the years,” she said. “This art form is great for all ages and all skill levels. We have had participants as young as 2 years old and those with disabilities create the most beautiful designs.”

The Mizu marbling technique dates back to the 1100s, originating in Central and East Asia. Water marbling can be done on many mediums, including leather, paper, ceramic and wood. Ehrentraut primarily focuses on silk, and this is the medium that participants in her workshops will have the opportunity to experiment with.

The library will be hosting three hands-on events, two of which are geared towards teens and adults and one for elementary age children.

Ehrentraut will lead participants through the process of water marbling a scarf, for teens and adults, and a bandana, for children.

“In our classes everyone is a skilled artist and will learn to let go and be free to express themselves through their creativity,” Ehrentraut said. “I am always excited to see those who believe they have creative limits allow themselves to break through those barriers to find true creative freedom as this is always the beginning to so much more.”

Workshops are currently full, but you can stop by and take a look at Ehrentraut’s work during open studio hours, located in the library’s studio, on Monday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Aug. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 30 from 3 to 4 p.m.

During these times you can watch Ehrentraut create marbled paper, learn about her techniques, ask her questions, or just enjoy interacting with her and enjoying her art. This is free and open to the public.

Borelli hopes this new program will serve as an inspiration to others.

“We are looking forward to not only allowing new audiences to share in the creation of art, but to provide a way for the public to interact with a local artist and find out more about the process by which art can be created,” she said.

During the month of September, exhibitions in the lobby of the library will feature the work of all those who will be participating in one of Ehrentraut’s workshops.

An opening reception will be held on Sept. 7 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and all are welcome to attend. For more information, or to check out other events the library will be hosting, visit lpl.org/events/programs-and-events.