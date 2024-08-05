Partners for Education & Business, Inc. (PEB), an affiliate of MACNY, The Manufacturers Association, celebrate the 2024 CNY STEM Scholarship recipients and the program surpassing 1 million dollars awarded to local students

Partners for Education & Business, Inc. (PEB) recently announced their 12th cohort of CNY STEM Scholars. The CNY STEM Scholarship Program was designed in conjunction with PEB and the CNY STEM Hub, to support CNY high school seniors who plan to pursue a college degree in a STEM-related field. The program aims to build an inclusive and equitable STEM workforce in our community, create awareness among students and their families of the rewarding STEM career opportunities with local companies, and keep our hometown talent local after college graduation.

Kelsey Dwyer, a student at C.W. Baker High School, was awarded the scholarship. Dwyer’s company sponsor was INFICON.

“The financial support and internship opportunities offered through the CNY STEM Scholarship Program empower our region’s next generation of innovators and problem-solvers to pursue their passions in STEM,” Maddie DiGristina, director of diversity, equity and inclusion, and community relations at SRC Inc. said. “SRC is proud to play a role in cultivating these students’ potential. We look forward to their positive impact on our communities as they shape a better future for Central New York and beyond.”