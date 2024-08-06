Carol Ann Morency, 65, of Smithfield passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born March 3, 1959, to Herbert and Dorothy Stevens and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School.

She worked many years alongside her husband David in their family business, Morency Builders. She had a strong work ethic and will always be remembered for her strength.

Carol was a dedicated wife and mother; she had a special relationship with each of her children. Carol loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, reading books and spending summers at their camp on Tuscarora Lake.

Carol liked animals of all kinds, especially horses. She enjoyed being at her barn with her horses and going trail riding.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David M. Morency; her children, Marjorie L. (Jeremy Matteson) Morency of Morrisville, April Ann (Thomas Colin) Morency of Morrisville, Nicholas J. (Jamie L.) Morency of Fenner and Johnathon E. Morency of Smithfield; her siblings, Peggy (Joe) St. Pierre of Erieville, Bill (Colleen) Stevens of Cazenovia and Arlene Walker of Morrisville; four grandchildren, Hunter, Ryder, Elsie and Kory. Also by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her brother, David Stevens.

A celebration of life will be held for Carol beginning at noon on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at her home, 5372 Oxbow Road, Cazenovia. Condolences for the Morency family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.