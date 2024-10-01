Pauline M. (Koziol) Fallico, passed away on Sunday Sept. 15, 2024, with her family at her bedside. Just shy by 10 days of her 96th birthday, Pauline was reunited in heaven with her loving husband, Tony Fallico.

Pauline was born in Syracuse to Stanley and Florence Koziol. Always by his side, Pauline and Tony owned Fremont Bakery for 50 years. She enjoyed serving customers with donuts and coffee. However, her greatest joy was being with her family, especially when they moved to Pompey and remained there for 55 years until she passed.

Affectionately called “Panie,” the door was always open and food plentiful for anyone that came to their home.

Pauline never forgot a birthday, anniversary or special occasion of her family and friends. She was the most generous and kindhearted woman who always put others first before herself.

Pauline is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Drake) Gaetano, Kathleen (John) Poplawski, Annette (Michael) Krisak, and Lauriette (David) Fallico; sons, Anthony (Brenda) Fallico and Mark (Erin) Fallico; and lifelong friend, Mary Buck. She was Mom to six children, Grandma to 14 grandchildren and Gigi to 10 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

The family is grateful to MIST of St. Josephs and the Hospice staff for their support to keep Pauline in her own home.

A funeral mass in celebration of Pauline’s life was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 at St. Ann’s Church, 104 Academy St., Manlius, with burial to follow in Assumption Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3–6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 at the Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home, 3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road) North Syracuse.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Syracuse Honor Flight or Hospice of CNY.