On Nov. 13 the West Genesee School District Athletic Department held a Commitment Ceremony at West Genesee High School.

At this event students were recognized for signing their commitment to continue their athletic careers at the Division I or II collegiate levels.

Congratulations to: Sofia Barba-Girls Soccer-Clarion College, Ashleigh Blanding-Girls Lacrosse-Niagara University, Molly Doran-Girls Lacrosse-University of Florida, Claire Griffin-Track and Field-Loyola University, Charles Lockwood-Boys Lacrosse-Naval Academy, Kyra Lynch-Girls Soccer-New Jersey Institute of Technology, Jake McMahon-Boys Lacrosse-Siena College, Tighe McMahon-Boys Lacrosse-Canisius University, Anna Nelson-Girls Soccer-Richmond University, Nash Odoumoul-Boys Lacrosse-Lehigh University, Brooke Owens-Girls Lacrosse-St. Bonaventure University, Maddie Ryder-Girls Lacrosse-Yale University. Maria Snyder-Girls Lacrosse-Old Dominion University and Sofia Snyder-Girls Lacrosse-Old Dominion University.