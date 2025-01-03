Sen. John W. Mannion recently honored Hallinan’s Wine and Liquors for 125 years of exemplary, family-owned service to the Syracuse and Camillus communities.

Mannion presented an official New York State Senate Proclamation to celebrate the Hallinan’s five generations of small business ownership with a legacy dating to 1899.

Founded by Jerry Ragan in downtown Syracuse on South Warren Street, Hallinan’s Wine and Liquors quickly became a cornerstone of the local community.

From its early days filling customers’ jugs directly from barrels transported via the Erie Canal to its modern operations on Genesee Street, the store is a part of Central New York’s history.

“Five generations of family ownership and 125 years of exemplary service make Hallinan’s Wine and Liquor a unique and cherished part of Syracuse and Central New York’s small business community,” Mannion said. “I’m honored to celebrate this incredible milestone and thank the Hallinan family for their generations of dedication and hard work.”

Over the decades, the Hallinan family has played an integral role in maintaining the store’s success.

Five generations of family ownership have kept the business thriving, with the current owner, Jon Hallinan, continuing the proud tradition.

Since joining the business full-time in 1996, Jon has overseen significant growth, including three expansions, culminating in its current location at 3504 Genesee St., where it has operated for nearly a decade.

The store is open 364 days a year, closing only on Christmas Day.

In January 2025, the store will transition to its next chapter as longtime manager Joe Alfieri completes the process of purchasing the business from the Hallinan family, ensuring the continuation of its proud legacy.