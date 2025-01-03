Visit www.skanlibrary.org for more information

Tiny Art Craft Kits | First come, first served! Pick up a tiny canvas from the library and get creative! Paint, collage, or draw a very small masterpiece on the canvas and then return it to the library by Monday, January 20 to be displayed as a part of our Tiny Art Show. All artists are invited to join us for a reception on Wednesday, January 29. For all ages.

Solve the Case: Murder at Allister Manor | Thursday, January 2 at 2:00 PM | Loved by the Allisters, all gathered in the family mansion to celebrate Christmas. What dark family secrets will you discover? As a group we’ll question the witnesses, explore the scene, and examine the clues to solve an Agatha Christie-inspired mystery. Registration required. For ages 10 – 15.

Graphic Novel Book Club | Thursday, January 9 at 4:00 PM | This month we’re reading Living with Viola by Rosena Fung. Chat about the book, play games, and flex our creative brains. Copies of the book are available at the library. For ages 8 – 12.

Sensory Explorations | Saturday, January 11 at 10:30 AM | Drop-in for a variety of sensory boxes and activities that encourage children to explore and learn through hands-on tactile play. This program helps to develop fine motor skills, engage the senses, and introduce new words, concepts, and tactile sensations.

For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Writer’s Club with Karen Hempson | Saturday, January 11 from 1:00 – 2:30 PM | This monthly writing workshop with local author, Karen Hempson, will guide kids in brainstorming, writing, and editing their own stories. Registration required. For Ages 8 – 12.

Morning Book Club: James by Percival Everett| Monday, January 13 at 10:30 AM All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Library Board Meeting|Tuesday, January 14 at 6:30 PM | The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Cookbook Club: South American |Wednesday, January 15 @ 6:00 PM | All are welcome! Bring a prepared dish to share based on the month’s theme and the cookbook/recipe that inspired the dish. Everyone will have a chance to sample dishes from an assortment of cookbooks while only having to prepare one dish. Make sure you come hungry! Registration is requested so that we know how many places to set at the table! For adults.

Making Sense of the Anxious Generation: A Community Discussion | Part 2: The Backstory: What Children Need to Grow | Thursday, January 16 at 6:30 PM | Explore Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation in this four-part virtual book study that delves into the intersection of childhood, mental health, and technology, offering valuable insights for parents, educators, and community members alike.

Read Part 2 of the book, The Backstory: The Decline of the Play-based Childhood (pages 45-110) and join us for a presentation and discussion facilitated by Kristin Moses from the Skaneateles School District and Mary Beth Schwartzwalder from the Skaneateles Library. Copies of the book available in print and downloadable book or audiobook from the library. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. For teens and adults.

Presented in partnership with the Skaneateles School District

Sign Language for Young Learners | Saturday, January 18 at 9:15 AM | Looking for ways to communicate with your nonverbal child? Come to the library to learn sign language for babies and other young children. Ms. Mary Beth and our American Sign Language (ASL) expert, Ms. Mary Ellen, will lead a 30 minute story time where children and caregivers will learn sign language and how to implement signs into their communication. Stay after for play time and the chance to ask Ms. Mary Ellen any questions about ASL. For babies – nonverbal 5 year olds with a caregiver.

Book Buddies | Saturday, January 18 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM | This mentorship program is designed to build confidence, model fluency, and share a love of stories. Children will read with their teen buddy while adults relax in the “waiting room.” Your child will choose a book to read aloud to their buddy in order to help gain confidence and fluency. Then, the buddy will read aloud from one of their favorite books to encourage a love of stories. Registration required. For ages 5 – 8 with a caregiver

Crochet for Beginners | Saturday, January 18 at 2:30 PM | Learn the basics of crochet or bring a project you’re working on. Our teen volunteer will bring her expert crochet skills and have extra hooks and yarn on hand for anyone needing supplies. Registration required. For ages 12 – 18.

Guitar Concert: LaLena-Marcondes Duo | Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 PM | The LaLena-Marcondes Duo is a brand-new ensemble comprised of guitarists Anthony LaLena and Bernardo Marcondes. Driven by a mutual love for the guitar and the artistry of arrangement, the LaLena-Marcondes Duo arose from Anthony and Bernardo’s desire to explore the innovative arrangements of piano music for two guitars by early-twentieth century guitarists, Miguel Llobet, Emilio Pujol, Alexandre Lagoya, and Ida Presti.

Family Yoga | Monday, January 20 from 1:30 – 2:00 PM | Miss Colleen from BeLive Yoga will lead a 30 minute yoga program for families inspired by The Mitten by Jan Brett. For families.

Book & Movie Club | Thursday, January 23 and Friday, January 24 at 3:45 PM| Read Holes by Louis Sachar this winter and then join us for two events:

Movie screening on Thursday, January 23

A laidback discussion Friday, January 24

For ages 12 – 16.

After School Unwind | Monday, January 27th from 4:00 – 5:00 PM | Need a break after a long day of school? Join us at the library for a chill session filled with sensory soothing activities. From calming crafts to relaxing vibes, it’s the perfect way to refresh your mind and recharge! For ages 8-12.

Afternoon Matinee: Roman Holiday | Wednesday, January 29 at 1:00 PM |

Join us for a delightful journey to 1950s Rome with a screening of the classic romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn & Gregory Peck. 1 hr 58 min | 1953

Evening Book Club| Wednesday, January 29 at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading Finding Margaret Fuller by Allison Patacki. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Tiny Art Show: Artist’s Reception | Wednesday, January 29 4:00 – 6:00 PM | View your tiny art on display in the library and take a look at what our other artists have created. Light refreshments will be served. Feel free to dress in your favorite fancy attire or, come as you are. No registration.

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 2 years with a caregiver.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver.

Story Time for Bookworms | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Mah Jongg Open Play | Fridays from 1:00 – 3:00 PM: Join other enthusiasts of this classic game for a fun and engaging afternoon. Whether you’re a seasoned player or have a basic knowledge of Mah Jongg, this is the perfect opportunity to sharpen your skills, enjoy friendly competition, and connect with other fans of the game. Gaming sets will be available or bring your own! For adults.