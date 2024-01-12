Students from Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School have extended their learning beyond the classroom by initiating a heartwarming project at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Empowered by the values of kindness and support for those facing difficulties, these students embarked on a creative endeavor to uplift the spirits of young patients.

As part of their engagement with the Positivity Project, an initiative centered on cultivating positive character traits, the JEDIS students immersed themselves in lessons about the significance of kindness and the importance of supporting others during challenging times. Inspired by these values, they decided to translate their learning into action by brightening the days of children at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Harnessing their creativity and compassion, the students decorated vibrant pillowcases with uplifting messages and cheerful illustrations. Each pillowcase is adorned with encouraging words and colorful designs aimed at bringing joy and hope to the young patients undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Alexis Farnsworth, principal at JEDIS, expressed immense pride in the students’ initiative.

“The Positivity Project has always aimed to instill values that go beyond academics,” Farnsworth said. “Witnessing our students internalize these important lessons and translate them into such a heartwarming project is truly inspiring. They’ve demonstrated empathy, creativity, and a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others.”

The collaboration between the JEDIS students and Golisano Children’s Hospital exemplifies the profound impact that young individuals can have when guided by empathy and a commitment to supporting their community.

