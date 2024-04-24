Mary Jane (Killar) Huffman, 93, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2024. She was born on Dec. 2, 1930. in Mt. Pleasant, PA. to the late Joseph and Mary Killar. Her greatest joys in life were her family, faith and friends. She was involved in many organizations including St. James Church, American Cancer Society, CRIS/CAT, Meals on Wheels and PEO. She was honored by the CT Post Newspaper as Woman of the Year in 1997 for her volunteerism. She was an avid sports fan and the biggest cheerleader at her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. She loved playing bridge, progressive rummy and singing to her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph, in 2012, her four brothers and one sister. Surviving are her children, Nancy (Brian) Carroll of Sherrill, N.Y., Joan (Ken) Bockus of Tolland, CT, Greg (Karen) Huffman of Chelmsford, MA, Kathy (Tim) Cotnoir of Longmeadow, MA, Patty (Chris) Marr of Wallingford, CT and Mary Jo (Doug) LaFever of Cazenovia. Fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive her.

The family expresses their deep appreciation to the Unit F staff at Crouse Community Center for their compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, April 29, at St. James Church, 6 Green St. in Cazenovia. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Contributions may be made to St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or Crouse Community Center, 101 South Street, Morrisville, NY 13408. Condolences for Mary Jane’s family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.