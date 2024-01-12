New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton II, a Skaneateles resident, is now serving as the director of operations for the Air National Guard in Washington, D.C.

In that role he will be responsible for managing resources to support the operations of the Air National Guard’s 90 wings located across the country.

Charlton, a command pilot, and combat veteran, who began his career as an enlisted Airman, was most recently the commander of the 105th Airlift Wing, based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh.

Prior to that he had served as the commander of the 107th Attack Squadron, located at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. He also served with the 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base when the unit flew F-16 fighters and then transitioned to the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft.

Charlton turned over command of the 105th Airlift Wing to Col. Ryan Dannemann during a Jan. 6 ceremony at Stewart Air National Guard Base.

In his remarks, Charlton praised the wing’s Airmen for their dedication.

“I felt it was fitting to reflect back on the speech I gave just 22 short months ago to the day,” Charlton said while addressing Airmen of the 105th.

“I challenged you to be the greatest C-17 Wing in the Mobility Air Forces… Not only did you do all that, but you did so much more,” he said.

Major General Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, said Charlton was going to do well in his new position with the National Guard Bureau, which oversees National Guard operations across the country.

“Gary, thank you for your laser focus on safety, strength and readiness,” Donnell said in her remarks. “Two years ago, you were absolutely the right leader for the 105th. And now you are absolutely the right leader for a national role.”

Charlton enlisted in the New York Air National Guard in May 1990 and served as a fuel systems technician. He graduated from Columbia College in 1995 earning a bachelor of arts degree in psychology. He earned his officers commission in 2000 and attended undergraduate pilot training in 2001.

Charlton completed initial F-16 qualification training in 2002 and served as an F-16C pilot flying with the 138th Fighter Squadron, at Hancock Field.

He has held the positions of flight, detachment, and squadron commander of the 138th Fighter Squadron; as well as 107th Operations Group commander and 107th Attack Wing vice commander.

A combat veteran, Charlton has served on seven combat deployments, three while enlisted. These included Operations Desert Shield and Storm, and Northern Watch, and four additional deployments flying F-16C combat missions in Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.

He has over 3,200 flying hours in the T-37, T-38A, T-38C, F-16C/D, MQ-1 Reaper and MQ-9 Predator, and the C-17 Globemaster III.

Charlton’s awards include several awards of the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal, the Meritorious Unit Award, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Air Force Overseas Ribbon, and the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon.

Charlton holds a bachelor of arts degree from Columbia College and he is also a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College and the Air War College.