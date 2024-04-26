Marilyn A. (Peckham) Brown, 93, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Colonial Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on Feb. 12, 1931, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, she was the daughter of the late John and Myra (Pay)Peckham. She married Edwin S. Brown (Bus) and together they moved to the United States and became citizens. She resided in East Rochester and Baldwinsville before moving to Plainfield, CT. Ed predeceased her in 1998.

Marilyn worked for Liverpool Public Schools prior to her retirement. She was a master knitter, weaver and quilter, although there was no craft she could not do. She was a founding member of the Golden Fleece Spinners Society. Her love of teaching inspired others to excel in all forms of handiwork.

She is survived by her daughter, Myra Jayne Ambrogi and son-in-law, John (Jack), of Oneco, CT; son, E. Scott Brown and daughter-in-law, Janice, of Baldwinsville; three grandchildren, Michael C. Ambrogi of Olympia, WA, Ashley Brown of Chicago, IL, and Lindsey Brown of Baldwinsville; and brother John R. Peckham and his wife, Frieda, of St. Catharines, Ontario.

A celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m at Grace Episcopal Church, 110 Oswego St., Baldwinsville. A burial will follow in the Grace Church Memorial Garden. Cremation services have been entrusted to the Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home, Plainfield, CT. For memorial guestbook, please visit DoughertyBrosFuneralHome.com.