CHITTENANGO – A quartet of area high school track and field teams would make big impacts during Friday’s Chittenango Invitational, which included a second-place finish by the Christian Brothers Academy boys.

The Brothers’ total of 73.5 points trailed only the 90 from Baldwinsville. Fayetteville-Manlius was fourth with 52 points and Jamesville-DeWitt fifth with 39 points.

In the day’s featured race, the Fleet Feet Mile, F-M’s Nolan McGinn recorded an impressive victory, his time of four minutes, 18.54 seconds more than five seconds ahead of a field that included Will Ditre (4:25.48) in fourth place, and augmented by Will Beecher taking the full-field mile in 4:39.19 to edge Westhill’s Edward Popp (4:39.94).

Right after, in the girls Fleet Feet Mile, Izzie Sullivan won for the Hornets, going 5:03.17 to hold off Liverpool’s Taylor Page (5:06.31) in second place as Jordan Giannetti (5:24.26) finished fifth.

To lead CBA, Darien Williams tore to victory in the 100-meter dash in 10.90 seconds over F-M’s Nick Domashenko (11.24), with Daunte Bacheyie third (11.48) and the Hornets’ Jackson Burton (11.51) fourth to go with a third (19’7 1/2″) in the long jump.

Then Williams won the 400-meter dash in 50.54 seconds to Domashenko’s 50.72, with Vincent Hunt (52.58) fifth for F-M. In 44.18 seconds, the Brothers were just behind B’ville (44.14) in the 4×100 relay as J-D took third place in 44.56.

Also for CBA, Xavier Greene and Braydon Johnson went 1-2 in the 400 hurdles, Greene winning in 59.04 seconds and Johnson second in 1:00.08. Quinten Lewis had a second-place long jump of 20’2 3/4″, while Kyle Gaffney finished third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:46.98 and the Brothers were third in the 4×800 in 9:23.30.

J-D had Kevin Vigneault win the shot put with a toss of 48 feet 10 3/4 inches, nearly two feet ahead of Cicero-North Syracuse’s Joe Main (47′ 1/4″), and completed the sweep of throwing events with a top discus attempt of 142’10” to Main’s 142’1″.

The Red Rams also were victorious in the 4×400 relay when Brayden Rivera, Shane Gargiulo, Javere Lopez and Will Westpfal went 3:30.20 to beat the field by more than eight seconds. Adam Rigdon got fifth in the long jump with 19’2″.

On the girls side at the Chittenango meet, East Syracuse Minoa earned 65 points, not far from the top total of 71 shared by Utica Proctor and Liverpool. F-M was seventh with 34 points and J-D was 15th.

Akuot Kuany earned nearly half those points by herself, peaking in the triple jump when she went 36 feet 5 1/4 inches to finish more than a foot ahead of the field. Kuany also had a second-place long jump of 15’10 1/2″ to finish second and cleared 5’3″ for third place in the high jump.

Evanni McDuffie, in 12.69 seconds, was a close second to Cicero-North Syracuse’s Jaydin Mackey (12.66) in the 100 sprint. Rachael Burt took second in the full-field mile in 5:42.12, with Jaelyn Jordan fifth as J-D’s Meghana Reddy finished fourth.

Kuany got fourth and Amber Hayes fifth in the 100 hurdles, while Laura Olmsted threw the shot put 28’11” to finish third. Ayak Kuany earned 2,058 points in the pentathlon for fifth place. ESM was third in the 4×100 in 52.60 seconds and fifth in the 4×800 in 10:39.06.

J-D had Nicki Militi fourth in the 400 sprint in 1:00.54, with F-M’s Maria Khalifeh second (2:24.81) and CBA’s Katherine Williamson third (2:26.58) in the 800. The Hornets were fourth in the 4×400 as Michelle Ifenou and Jocelyn Silvis tied for third in the discus, each throwing it 85’6″.

Elsehwere, in the Crush Kids Cancer Invitational at Oswego, Bishop Grimes had Ella Reilly win twice, taking the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:47.07, more than a minute ahead of the field, after she took the 400 hurdles in 1:10.75. Edy Livingston went 5:33.18 to claim the 1,500-meter run.