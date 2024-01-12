There’s no better time than the New Year to make plans for new experiences.

Baltimore Woods Nature Center is excited to offer the Central New York community a multi-month series of natural wellness outdoor excursions in 2024.

With a combined focus on nature observation and mindfulness, “Nourishing Ourselves Through Nature” is returning for its second season and is presented in partnership with renowned naturalist Matt Young’s Mindful Nature Expeditions.

The program, led by Young, will combine observing nature with mindfulness, creating a practice that incorporates a heightened sense of awareness, both in ourselves and the environment around us.

Not only will participants spend quality time exploring the natural world, but will slow down and notice how to use nature, including birds, butterflies, trees, flowers, and more as a guide to acknowledging our physical and emotional responses as we engage with the outdoors.

Young will lead participants in six outings spanning from February to July at several locations throughout Central New York, including: Feb. 17 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Baltimore Woods: Wellness through feeder watching and finches are a guide.

March 9 from 8:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge: The magic of waterfowl migration and the sense of awe.

May 11 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Pleasant Valley CNYLT Preserve: Breeding birds and opening yourself up to reading the land and listening to sound.

May 25 from 8:30 to 2:30 p.m. Bear Swamp State Forest south end of Skaneateles Lake: Warblers and our amazing neotropical migrants from Central and South America.

June 29 from 8:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Jam Pond (German, NY): Orchids, butterflies and bog walking in an outdoor playground.

July 13 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Baltimore Woods and Pleasant Valley: The comfort of trees and the experiences we’ve shared together on our journey through the classes.

“This program provides such a unique combination of learning about nature and experiencing it in new and novel ways,” shared Baltimore Wood Executive Director Whitney Lash-Marshall. “Whether you are looking for ways to improve mental or physical health, your overall knowledge of plants and animals, or to build community, participants are invited to observe and reflect on the natural world using all their senses and across different habitats, allowing for the deepening of existing connections to nature, and the creation of new ones.”

Past participant Sue March described the program as “excellent for people who know or want to learn a lot about birds, spend time in the field with a camera, and who just want a comfortable nature outing. I highly recommend the program as Matt is a professional with a huge depth of knowledge which he easily shares. I participated in this program last year and already signed up again this year. Doing this with Matt Young as the leader is a lot of fun and very educational. And great way to explore new places”.

As an experienced naturalist and owner of Young Environmental Collaboratives LLC — Mindful Nature Expeditions, Young has led professionally guided adventures exploring bogs, forests, warblers, finches, orchids, and more for over 25 years.

He has an extensive background in ornithology, is the President and Founder of the Finch Research Network and the Native Orchid Conservation Network.

The cost for the six-session series is $180 and is designed for ages 18 and up. Space is limited. For more details and to register, visit baltimorewoods.org/nourishing-ourselves-through-nature./