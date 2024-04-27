CHITTENANGO – For the second time in four days, track and field teams from Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse faced one another, this time on a larger scale.

Friday’s Chittenango Invitational had more than three times the teams that were at Bragman Stadium for the multiple meet swept by the Northstars. Here, though, it was the Warriors getting more points on the girls side, its 71 equal to Utica Proctor and just ahead of C-NS’s total of 67.

Liverpool went 1-2 in the girls 400-meter dash, Mia Wright prevailing in 58.59 seconds and Mikayla Greene second in 59.46. And it was victorious in the 4×800 relay where Taylor Page, Kaitlyn Hotaling, Charlotte Warner and Addison Miles got the title in 10:14.80.

To win the pole vault, Layla Pearl Collins cleared 9 feet with fewer misses than Westhill’s Mallie Alt. In the featured Fleet Feet Mile, Page went 5:06.31, second only to Fayetteville-Manlius’ Izzie Sullivan (5:03.17), with Hotaling fourth in 5:19.13. Warner got to second place in the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:48.20.

C-NS had Anna Eells, in 15.49 seconds, edge teammate Aaliyah McDonald (15.59) for a victory in the 100 hurdles, while Jaydin Mackey held off East Syracuse Minoa’s Evanni McDuffie, 12.66 seconds to 12.69, in the 100-meter dash, Greene finishing third in 12.70 and Wright fifth in 13.09.

Grace Murray was victorious in the 400 hurdles in 1:07.03 to hold off Chittenango’s Hannah Wagner (1:07.82) before joining Mackey, Aaliyah McDonald and Camryn Jacob to win the 4×400 relay in 4:07.41, just ahead of Baldwinsville’s 4:09.12.

Eells had a third-place high jump of 5’3″, with Liverpool’s Georgia Jwaskiewicz fifth (5 feet) and Taima Tearney sixth (4’10”. Jasmine Ayre was third in the pentathlon with 2,239 points, with the Northstars fourth in the 4×100.

On the boys side at the Chittenango meet, C-NS had 69 points, third behind Baldwinsville and CBA, while Liverpool had 28 points for sixth place.

Andrew Potter, competing in the five-event pentathlon, won with 2,692 points to the 2,575 for Cazenovia’s Wyatt Scott. Liverpool’s Taj Ryan was sixth with 2,153 points.

Dante Melfi was the only contender to break two minutes in the 800-meter run, winning in 1:59 flat, followed by a 4×800 relay where Joe Massett, Tyler Graham, Dom Petrera and Rhett Andrews pulled away to take the 4×800 in 8:46.49.

Joe Main, in the discus, threw it 142’1″, a close second to the 142’10” earned by Jamesville-DeWitt’s Kevin Vigneault, while in the shot put it was the same result, Main second in 47′ 1/4″ and Vigneault winning in 48’10 3/4″.

Dan Henry got fourth in the 400-meter dash in 52.53 seconds. Dom Petrera got fourth place and Nolan Zinsmeyer fifth in the full-field mile, while Derick Hicks was fifth and Davine Bennett sixth in the 100 sprint. Colin Daley cleared 9’6″ for sixth in the pole vault.

Ny’Quez Madison went back to the top in the triple jump, going 42’3 1/2″ to beat out a field that included C-NS’s Zuriel Dickerson, who finished third with 40’9 3/4″.

Roman Murray, running in the Fleet Feet Mile, made it to third place in 4:25.01, with C-NS’s Rhett Andrews fifth in 4:31.88. The Warriors were fifth in the 4×100 in 45.86 seconds as Maltrin Ramadani got fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:03.28 and Aundreas McLaughlin was fifth (5’8″) in the high jump.