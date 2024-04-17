Rev. Charles Robert Rowe (Chuck) was born in Carthage, N.Y., on July 20, 1948. He moved to DeRuyter when he was two years old and lived there until he graduated from DeRuyter Central School in 1967.

He loved the country, camping down back with his brother or doing target practice on the pests (like woodchucks.)

Cedarville College in Ohio was his next step. There he met the girl he would marry, Carol Jenista, during his freshman year.

After a wedding in July 1971, Charles and Carol (a new nurse) headed to Grand Rapids, MI, for seminary. They had 12 years in Grand Rapids, adding three children: Steve (1973,) Cheryl (1975) and Debbie (1977,) along with many wonderful friends.

It was off to Tacoma, WA, in1984, where he pastored as an ordained Baptist minister for almost 40 years. He loved teaching God’s word and seeing people learn to trust God with their lives. To help make ends meet he painted homes.

In April 2022, God brought him and Carol home to DeRuyter permanently. It was from here God took him home to heaven on Dec. 15, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years (Carol) and their three children and families, including one granddaughter (Rachel) and three grandsons (Andrew, Alec, Beckett.) He leaves his brother, Glenn, and sister, Chris, and their families, as well as Carol’s extended family. His parents, Bob and Lavina, predeceased him.

With his parents gone, Charles assumed responsibility for “Rowe’s Peaches.” He loved providing yummy peaches every August, not just at the farm, but also in Caz, Manlius and Tully. Serving everyone brought him much joy.

Another pleasure was his daily restaurant breakfasts, sometimes studying his Bible, or at other times just chatting with various friends who showed up.

In summary, Charles loved his God, his wife and family, his friends and his peaches.

His celebration of life will be Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. at Open Door Baptist Church of New Woodstock. All are welcome.

Memorials in his name can be made to DeRuyter Historical Museum, P.O. Box 355 DeRuyter, N.Y. 13502.

Smith Funeral Home, DeRuyter, has arrangements.