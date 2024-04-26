Howard “Howie” E. Welch, 88, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2024. He is joined in eternal rest with his beloved wife, and high school sweetheart, Sondra “Sonnie,” and his cherished son, Gregory. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Raymond and Beatrice.

He is survived by his son Christopher (Meredith,) grandchildren, Marc and Gabriela, and daughter, Laurie (Michael,) along with many relatives, friends and his adored furry sidekick Dizzy.

Howie graduated from Skaneateles High School, and was employed by the USPS, where he served the community of Skaneateles for 40 years.

Howie found his passion through a love of music which developed early in life. He became an accomplished jazz drummer and through the 1970s, 80s and 90s performed regularly throughout Central New York with the Soda Ash Jazz Band, Spiegel Wilcox Orchestra and the Dixieland Update Ensemble.

Howie was in constant demand by nationally known entertainers who performed in the Central New York area and hired local musicians to accompany them. He was especially proud of playing with musicians such as Nick Palumbo, Marion McPartland, Eddie Higgins, Danny D’Imperial and Bobby Doyle, among many others.

For those fortunate enough to know Howie and Sonnie, their home was a welcome respite for showbiz performers coming through town, and hockey players needing the comfort of home. They had a wonderful knack for making friends quickly feel like family as soon as you walked through their door.

Howie was true to the words “One of a Kind” and will be sorely missed by his devoted children, grandchildren and great nieces and nephews, who he adored. Friends and

relatives of Howie describe him as one that would “Rise to the Challenge” and “Light up a Room” with his infectious laugh, generous smile and twinkle in his eye. His quick wit, laughter and having a good time will be reminders of a life well-lived.

Here’s to life, Howie!

A private burial will take place with family and close friends. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. Anyone who would wish to express sympathy, please consider a memorial contribution to SAVES in Skaneateles.

The Welch family would like to thank friends and family for their support during this difficult time and a special thank you to The Family Medical Group, especially Dr. Pfau and her team. A big thank you to Dr. Baker, Centerwell and SAVES.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.