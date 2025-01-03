Joseph “Joe” Duffy passed away on Dec. 25, 2024, age 72, after a brief and hard-fought battle with liver cancer.

Joe was born in Bridgeport, CT and lived in Stratford, CT throughout his school years.

He was the son of George and Elsie Mae Duffy and was a graduate of Charter Oak State College and received his MBA from Fairfield University. He began his career at Raybestos-Manhattan in Stratford and continued his career in the aerospace industry for over 35 years taking him to Newport Beach, CA and High Point, NC.

He was an avid New York Yankees fan since childhood with #7 Mickey Mantle being his boyhood hero. Through the Yankees peaks and valleys his support never wavered.

In his younger days Joe hosted many memorable parties attended by his long time CT friends, who lovingly called him “The Senator.”

Joe met and married his wife Beth in 1983 which was a whirlwind romance that took them on adventures they never expected. Together they became active in rescuing dogs while living in North Carolina which became a passion rewarded by the love of these sweet animals. Upon retirement in 2017 Cazenovia welcomed us with open arms where friends have become family. Joe was always so happy to be a part of a community that was kind and had a generous spirit.

Joe is survived by his wife of 42 years, Beth Duffy; his beautiful sister, Roberta Grich; brother, Ed Duffy (Suzann); stepson, Adam Lavigne; stepdaughter, Courtney Gilday (Michael) and grandchildren Abbey, Peter and Miles. Cooper, his dog and Sammy, his cat were a joy, comfort and source of amusement. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Duffy and by his sister, Elsie Macy.

Celebrations of Joe’s life will be held in Stratford and Cazenovia in the spring. Condolences for the Duffy family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.