NORTH SYRACUSE – Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to the North Syracuse Junior High School on Feb 3.

Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world.

Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road.

With stops planned in over 600 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.

Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2024-25 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Join the Friends of the CanTeen when Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to North Syracuse Junior High School Auditorium on Feb 3. Doors open at 6 p.m., Films begin at 6:30 p.m.

For online tickets and information contact canteencny.com/Banff.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $25 cash or credit. There will be raffle prizes available at the event.

Don’t miss an amazing evening of entertainment and the opportunity to support the CanTeen teen center.