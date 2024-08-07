Janetta J. “Sue” Virgo passed away Aug. 4, 2024, of natural causes. She was less than one month away from her 103rd birthday.

Janetta was born Sept. 3, 1921 in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to Joseph Anton Drees and Katherine Anna Arling Drees. In her youth, she attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Ohio, before enlisting as a nurse in the Navy WAVEs in World War II. During her service, she met a young aviator named Glenn Virgo. She told all the young Navy men under her care that her name was Sue. She and Glenn were married from Nov. 19, 1945 until he died in 1994. He always called her Sue. During their marriage, they had two daughters, Judy and Joyce, and one son, Charles who passed away at age 5.

Janetta and Glenn lived in various locations around the United States while raising their daughters, eventually settling in Tallahassee, FL, after Glenn’s retirement from the Navy Reserve as a captain. Having grown up during the Great Depression and World War II, they always owned farms and made many great memories for their grandchildren, taking them to see the horses and cattle and driving the tractors and pick-up trucks. Janetta and Glenn worked together in real estate development for many years, with Janetta managing the finances and business affairs, while Glenn worked with contractors and local government.

Janetta was a voracious reader, enjoyed crochet and knitting, was an astute businesswoman, loved to cook holiday meals and was unbeatable in bridge and gin rummy. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. For the last 19 years, she lived in the village of Cazenovia, next door to her daughter Judy and son-in-law Steve. She always looked forward to her trips to Salt Lake City to see her daughter Joyce and late son-in-law John and their family.

Janetta is preceded in death by her husband Glenn; son Charles; brothers Richard and Henry, and sisters Rita and Katie. She is survived by daughters Judy and Joyce; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a steady source of love and inspiration for 102 years and will be dearly missed.

We would like to thank Naomi and her exceptional team of caregivers for their devotion during Janetta’s final two years.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Cazenovia. Contributions in Janetta’s memory may be made to the Cazenovia Public Library, 100 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or to CazCares, 101 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Condolences for the Virgo family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.