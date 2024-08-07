Peter J. Tamurian, 68, of East Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2024. Born on Sept. 16, 1955, in Syracuse, he was an instant friend to all he met.

He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Ingeborg, and brother Robert. Peter was a caring father to his sons, Peter (Heather) and Niko (Farah), whom he was so proud of. He was a loving grandfather to Isabella, Christopher and Dario. Peter is also survived by his siblings Syrwart, Esther and Nesh.

After graduating from Central Tech High School in 1973, Peter spent his entire adult life continuing the family business Tamurian Painting. While “Pete the Painter” was known and sought after for his precision work, he was even more famous for his incredible vegetable and flower gardens. The mere sight of which, would stop passersby in their tracks to admire. It was a true joy for him to share in this work and give away as much of the fruits of his labor as he could to family and friends, much to their delight.

Peter was the light of any room he walked into and he left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him. He relished rounds of golf at his beloved “Olde Oak Golf Club” in Kirkville where he was a member for over 20 years. Of course weekends were not spent at the golf course because he needed to root on his beloved Syracuse Orange and Detroit Lions.

If he wasn’t painting, golfing, or gardening, he was helping his sons or spending time with some wonderful and loyal friends, including, but not limited to Paul, Mark and Tony who helped immensely in times of need. Certainly, he will be missed dearly by all of us.

While his passing is surreal, and we can’t picture life without that boisterous voice, we find comfort in knowing that our Dad’s legacy lives on through the lessons he taught us, the love he shared, and the memories we will undoubtedly cherish forever.

Services will be private for the comfort of his family. We kindly ask that if you wish to honor Peter, to please consider a donation to the CNY Humane Association as Peter loved dogs especially his favorite pups & grand pups Alonzo, Jack, Bear, Bogey and Lucy.

Donations can be sent to 4915 W Taft Rd Liverpool NY 13088 or done online at: humanecny.org/donate.