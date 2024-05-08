Raymond Charles Manning II (Rick,) 78, of Clark Mills passed away peacefully on Friday May 3rd 2024 at the V. A. hospital in Syracuse. He was with his son and grandson as he passed. Rick fought a long 8 year valiant battle with cancer.

Rick graduated from Cazenovia High School and Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio. He was a member of the MENSA society. Also proudly served his country in the army from 1963-1970. In his life he wore many hats which included being a math teacher, insurance salesman, travel agent, Fox radio, prison guard and, most recently, a proud employee at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona.

Not only did Rick diligently compile and keep track of the family’s genealogy, he was an avid record (vinyl) and baseball card collector. Hobbies that let him meet and make many lasting friendships. Also notably he was a very loyal fan of the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies. He even named his cat, Whitey, after his favorite player Richie Ashburn.

Rick will be remembered as a tremendous man who was always willing to step in and help a friend when it was needed. He is survived by his sister Patrica Korell ( Roche Harbor, WA), brother Bob Manning (North Syracuse,) sister Shelli Van Brocklin (Crossville, TN,) son Chad Manning, granddaughter Risa Manning and grandson Rio Manning (Yokohama, Japan.)

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc. 418 N. George St., Rome NY 13440.

You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy at nunnandharper.com.