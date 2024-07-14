On Jan. 27, 2024, Thomas Graves peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Thomas spent his formative years in New Woodstock, N.Y., and later made his home in Manlius. He found solace in strolls through local parks, indulged in his love for literature at Barnes and Noble and enjoyed many happy meals at Wegmans. Throughout his career, he contributed his talents (and humor) to the All-Night Eggplant and St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Tommy was a cherished sibling, uncle and friend to many. Renowned for his quick wit, keen intellect and gentle kindness, Thomas touched the lives of many with his deep compassion and spiritual insight. His unwavering concern for humanity and the well-being of our planet left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Thomas is preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Graves; mother, Marie K. Graves; sister, Mary Graves; and brothers, John Graves and Christian Kubler. He is survived by his brother, Charles N. Graves; sister, Elizabeth Holmes; and a host of nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the Nelson Cemetery on Thomas Road in the town of Nelson. Condolences for the Graves family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.