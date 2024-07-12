“Oy Vey!” “Holy Balls!” “Shoot!”

These frequently used expressions during the last weeks of his illness seem fitting when sharing the news of the passing of Thomas Edward Snyder on July 1, 2024, in Cazenovia.

Tom was born on Oct. 7, 1949, in Ft. Dodge, IA, but home was Algona, where he was raised. After graduating high school, he enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa. Tom, (or was it the college), decided it was not a good fit. He withdrew and enlisted in the Army when he knew his high lottery number guaranteed he would be drafted. He served two tours in Vietnam. He rarely discussed this time until his later years when he proudly wore his Vietnam Veteran baseball cap. Thank you for your service.

Tom loved to reminisce about his early employment bagging groceries at the Fareway grocery store and working on the railroad. He settled in management with the rent-to-own industry for most of his career. Job transfers had him living in California, Minnesota and Washington state, finally settling in New York, where he resided for the past 28 years. His final employment before retirement was managing the Brooklyn Pickle, the landmark Syracuse deli, where he was beloved by employees and customers alike.

If you asked those who knew Tom for one word to describe him, it would be “funny.” His humor and quick wit are legendary. It’s what first attracted his wife, Melissa, when they met in the hot tub at their shared apartment complex in California. They married in 1980 and he continued to make her laugh for the next 44 years.

Tom’s proudest accomplishment is his children. He was a heck of a father – patient, loving, fair, compassionate, stern when needed, and he knew how to toe that line perfectly. He built out of wood a princess wand for a Halloween costume, swords for a pirate-themed birthday party and skateboard ramps (with trips to urgent care when ambition exceeded talent.) He passed along his taste in music through listening to his favorite traveling tunes on road trips. Treasured memories for Lindsey include his Swift Wind rides to bed and slipping her extra spending money during college while warning her not to tell her mother. Dylan fondly recalls the time he smuggled our new puppy from Canada into the U.S., telling the border crossing agents, “We have nothing to declare.” He describes his dad as competitive but in a fun way, whether it was shooting hoops or declaring his intent to reenlist in the Army when Dylan made Sergeant and he couldn’t have his son outrank him. Without a doubt, they were blessed with one of the best.

Tom’s favorite season was summer when he could putter in the garage and yard and share a beer with his neighbor. He enjoyed NASCAR racing (although it was never the same without Dale Earnhardt) and cheering on Syracuse University basketball and the New York Yankees. He loved a good road trip which always included his Rand McNally Road Atlas in lieu of GPS. He had a talent for DIY building projects and an awesome collection of tools. He was the fun grandpa to his six grandchildren, with lawnmower rides and s’mores on the grill. He was the World’s Greatest Quilt Holder and has the mug to prove it. For years, Tom was a Friday night regular at the Seven Stones Step tavern and had great affection for Frank, the bartender, before his passing. He was a great storyteller and could talk with anyone about anything. He was a good man – genuine, kind, easy-going, generous, (did we mention funny?) and will forever be loved and greatly missed by his family and friends.

Tom is survived by his wife, Melissa (Knerl) and his faithful pups, Zoey and Scout; daughter and son-in-law, Lindsey and Matthew Schuck and grandchildren, Jackson and Griffin; son and daughter-in-law, Dylan and Jacqualyn (Oddson) Snyder and grandchildren, Sadee, Wilfred, Norman and Betty; siblings John, Mark, Sara and Laurie (Hickok); numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis Laverne Snyder and Shirley Ann (Cheetham) and his father and mother-in-law, Jack and Betty (Mahr) Knerl.

Good-bye for now, Tom. “Peace love a goat.”

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, welcome home a Vietnam Vet, drink a cold beer and listen to John Prine. To share memories or leave a message of sympathy, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.