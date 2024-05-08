Beverly B. Sell, 94, former resident of Thompson Road, Cazenovia, for 50 years, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2024.

She was born on April 30, 1929, in Syracuse as Beverly Ann Bogardus, the daughter of T. Elmer and Dorothy Fellows Bogardus.

Beverly dedicated several years of her life working at Clark Real Estate and Longley Jones Real Estate before retiring in 1994.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Sell. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Sell-Thomas of Constableville, N.Y., and Wendy Sell of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

A future graveside service is planned in Fayetteville for close family. To read the entire obituary please visit doylefuneralhome.com.