Dragons’ Reign! brings massive, animatronic dragons to the zoo for nearly half the year, from now through Oct. 31. Visitors to the zoo will encounter 11 new “species” on exhibit as they explore the zoo. These dragon installations vary in size from 5-20 feet tall.

Some of the dragons are inspired by different cultures or regions; a Chinese Dragon pays homage to the Zodiac calendar, a pterodactyl-like species called a Quetzalcoatl references the feathered-serpent god of Mesoamerican mythos and folklore, and a Manticore dragon draws on Persian legends. A Wyvern represents the monsters of Anglo-French folklore, while the Western Dragon epitomizes the iconic, classic dragon prominent in Western media.

The fun doesn’t simply stop with the animatronic dragons, though; a series of special, dragon-themed events and quests will give guests even more chances to experience these one-of-a-kind exhibits. The zoo will also host a Dungeons and Dragons where our 20-foot-tall Chinese dragon stands among gaming tables. “DnD” instructors will be present to teach newcomers how to play. There will also be Pokemon and Lorcana card game themed events throughout the season.

“A project of this stature is the only way to follow up on all the fun that Koala Outpost brought us last year,” Friends Executive Director Carrie Large said. “Dragons’ Reign! offers our community a unique chance to explore the intersections of culture and conservation, all while marveling at physical manifestations of some of the creatures that have commanded humanity’s collective imagination for as long as we have been telling stories.”

Guests can explore the dragon exhibits throughout the Rosamond Gifford Zoo from May 17 through Halloween!