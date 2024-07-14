Jeffrey A. Nourse, 65, of New Woodstock passed away Thursday, July 11, 2024. He was born Jan. 30, 1959, in Hamilton to Irving and Deanne Nourse and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1977. Jeff had been employed at Bristol Myers and for the last 30 years he was self-employed with Nourse Brothers Contracting.

Jeff lived his life helping others – family and friends. He always had a smile and was quick to laugh. Jeff worked with his hands and always had a dog treat on hand.

Jeff is survived by his life partner, Tammy Barrett; his parents, Irving and Deanne Nourse; his brothers, Craig (Kelly) Nourse and Mark (Stacia) Nourse; his sister, Julie (Dave) Deyo; his nieces and nephews, Chris (Vivian) Nourse, Lindsey (Alex) Kugler, Michael Nourse & Cassie Mondello, Kimber Nourse, Patrick Nourse, Emily Deyo, Ari Gates, Calla Gates, Liam Gates, Abby and Maggie Hirt; his mother-in-law, Louise (Gary) Murdie; brother-in-law, Bill (Colleen) Gates. Jeff was predeceased by his father-in-law, John (Pat) Haley.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Contributions in Jeff’s memory may be made to the Cazenovia Fire Department, 121 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York 13035. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.