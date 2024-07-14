Rita A. Legault passed away peacefully on July 6, 2024, at Loretto Commons on Saint Anthony in Auburn at the age of 93.

She was predeceased in 2021 by her devoted husband of 70 years, Roland Legault. Rita is survived by her son, Michael (Kathleen) Legault; and granddaughters, Christine

(Michael) DiBerardino, and Katie (Timothy) Cullipher.

Rita was born in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada and settled in Syracuse in 1953.

She then moved to the Baldwinsville area in 1963 and was the owner and operator of Rita’s Beauty Salon for 30 years.

Her wishes were to have no calling hours. A private burial service will be held where she will be placed next to her late husband in Canada.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Loretto Commons for the excellent and compassionate care that Rita received.

Please sign the Falardeau Funeral Home online guestbook to express your condolences to Rita’s family. In lieu of flowers, consider becoming an organ donor.