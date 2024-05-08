Kathy L. Lutz, 95, of Baldwinsville, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Meorah Park.

Born in Amsteg, Switzerland, she lived in Milwaukee, WI, before moving to Baldwinsville in 1971.

Kathy had an amazing green thumb and loved to spend time in her garden. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, and was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville.

Kathy was predeceased by her husband Ernst almost 25 years ago; and four brothers.

Ernst met her in Switzerland and was so taken with her, that he followed her to Milwaukee where they settled down and started a family. Surviving are her sons, Carl (Deborah), of Clay, Eric (Zita) of Vilters, Switzerland, and Marcel (Mary) of Bladwinsville; daughters, Erika (Markus) Graf of Interlaken, Switzerland and Monica Endenburg of Woodside, Australia; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered as a woman dedicated to her family. With her children and grandchildren spread all over the world, she was the matriarch that kept them all connected. Her strength, independence, kindness, love for her family and selfless nature are things that made Kathy so admirable to all.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during calling hours last Friday, May 10 at the Falardeau Funeral Home, Baldwinsville. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 13 at Riverview Cemetery in Baldwinsville.