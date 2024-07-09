By Anna Edwards

Jack Lamson of Baldwinsville, a legally blind student who graduated from Cato-Meridian High School this year, has won the $10,000 Lighthouse Guild Scholarship.

Lamson will be attending the Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall and the scholarship provides money for resources needed by legally blind students.

At a routine doctor’s appointment at the beginning of his junior year, Lamson was asked to cover one eye and read the eye chart. That was when he realized he couldn’t see out of his right eye.

He went to an ophthalmologist a few months later and was admitted to the hospital.

“I was patient zero. They couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me. So many tests, lumbars, MRIs, everything. I was there for three days,” he said.

In the winter of his junior year, Lamson was diagnosed with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, a disease that causes vision loss.

After the diagnosis, his vision only worsened.

“Everything started going downhill. It spread to my other eye,” he said.

Lamson’s vision loss affected every aspect of his life.

He had goals to graduate at the top of his class and to make it to the podium at the New York State wrestling championships.

He would now have to work even harder to get where he wanted.

Lamson now requires assistive technology to function academically.

He uses an oversized computer, a projector that allows him to magnify the whiteboard or a book on his screen and a Clover 6 handheld magnifier.

He also has a teacher certified in visual impairment at school. It’s harder for him to read and he requires more time.

”It’s been crazy. School has never been the same as it was,” he said.

When he wrestles, Lamson uses a touch rule because his impaired vision affects his reaction time and puts him in danger.

The rule makes it so that opponents cannot break away.

Lamson used the touch rule when he wrestled at states, winning third in the small school division for New York State.

He has since stopped using the touch rule because he has had some visual improvement.

In the spring, Lamson started searching for scholarships that could help to cover the high costs of equipment that he needs for school.

He said he was especially hopeful for the Lighthouse Guild Scholarship but intimidated by the list of prestigious schools that recipients attend.

When he found out that he had received the distinguished scholarship, he was excited and knew that he would have to live up to its promise.

“The expectation is set now,” he said. “But I’m ready.”

The Lighthouse Guild Scholarship is given to legally blind students entering college or attending graduate school. It is intended to help ease the additional challenge of visual impairment.

Legally blind students may have to buy additional technology and modify their home or academic environment.

Dr. Calvin Roberts, the president and CEO of Lighthouse Guild, said that the scholarship was created so that visual impairment doesn’t limit students’ ability to learn.

”The scholarship started 20 years ago because we recognized the fact that people who are visually impaired have all the challenges as do any other new student, but they have additional ones as well,” he said.

Roberts said the organization is proud of its recipients’ accomplishments.

He said Lamson is highly motivated academically and will do well in achieving his goals.

“Jack is a great example of someone who has had to pivot from the original plan that he had for his higher education, but not being deterred,” Roberts said.

Lamson will be majoring in statistics in the fall and continuing his wrestling career as an RIT Tiger.