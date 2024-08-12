CAZENOVIA — On Thursday, Aug. 15, the Caroga Arts Ensemble will return to the front lawn of the Lorenzo State Historic Site in Cazenovia.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and attendees are invited to bring chairs and picnics.

Directed by cellist Kyle Price, the Caroga Arts Ensemble features top professional musicians from around the country, including lead soloists, chamber musicians, and orchestral musicians who have won national prizes and attended America’s most coveted music conservatories. Together, they perform at the Caroga Lake Music Festival in the Southern Adirondacks and as part of its “CLMF on Tour” series.

Price founded the Caroga Lake Music Festival at age 19 in 2012 at his grandmother’s home in Caroga Lake, NY. After five successful seasons, Caroga Arts Collective, the festival’s nonprofit parent organization, was formed in 2016.

This will be the ensemble’s second performance at Lorenzo.

Last year’s playlist included music by Mendelson, Gershwin, Oscar Peterson, Taylor Swift, and the Eagles.

“We expect a similar number of musicians as last year, approximately eight,” said Paul Nasca, Lorenzo’s new historic site manager. “The repertoire is sure to be a combination of classic and modern pieces. Certainly, [there will be] something for everyone!”

The concert is presented by the Friends of Lorenzo (FOL), a non-profit that supports the continued preservation and promotion of the Lorenzo State Historic Site.

“Lorenzo State Historic Site is pleased to make the arts free and accessible to all in the Cazenovia community,” said Nasca. “The site’s historical backdrop is the perfect venue to inspire the creative possibilities of combining the past and present to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Central New York.”

Located at 17 Rippleton Rd., Lorenzo is the 1807 Federal-style home of John Lincklaen, Holland Land Company agent and founder of Cazenovia.

The Lincklaen/Ledyard family continually occupied Lorenzo until the property and the mansion’s contents were conveyed to New York State in 1968.

The site is operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and supported with help from the FOL.

“Sensory Saturday” at Rippleton Schoolhouse

On Aug. 17, the Rippleton Schoolhouse at Lorenzo will host its final “Sensory Saturday” of the summer.

From 1 to 3 p.m., visitors of all ages are invited to explore the authentic 1887 schoolhouse, try traditional games and activities, and wander the surrounding grounds. Event admission is free.

To learn more about Lorenzo, call 315-655-3200 or visit parks.ny.gov/historic-sites/Lorenzo. Additional information on the FOL can be found at friendsoflorenzo.org.

For more information on the Caroga Arts Collective visit carogaarts.org.