By Janelle Davis

The spirit of community and remembrance continues to thrive in Baldwinsville as residents prepare for the fourth annual Annal’s Angels Memorial 5K run/walk. Set for Aug. 31 at Palmer Elementary School, the event honors the memory of sisters Maryella and Elizabeth Annal, whose lives were tragically cut short in a car accident in September 2020.

Maryella and Elizabeth’s impact on the Baldwinsville community remains profound.

This year’s event hosts a full day of activities for all ages.

The day kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the Koala Krawl, a special run for children 10 and under, allowing young participants to cross the finish line.

The main 5K run/walk begins at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial walk at approximately 11 a.m. for those who prefer not to participate in the 5K.

“There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a runner or walker or just want to come and show support,” said Maureen Annal, Maryella and Elizabeth’s mother.

There will be entertainment from Jeff the Magic Man, face painting, a coloring contest, and free ice cream cones, courtesy of Sunshine Ice Cream.

“The support from local businesses has been overwhelming,” Maureen added. “Many have been sponsoring or donating raffle baskets every year since we started, which is incredibly touching.”

What sets this event apart is its commitment to funding specific projects each year, ensuring that the girls’ legacy continues to make a tangible difference in the community.

The inaugural event focused on establishing Maryella’s Memorial Scholarship.

In the second year, funds were directed towards creating a children’s corner at the Baldwinsville Library.

Last year’s run successfully fully funded the Elizabeth Memorial Scholarship.

“We’re incredibly proud that both scholarships are now fully endowed,” Maureen said.

“This means that every year, two deserving students will receive the Maryella Memorial Scholarship and the Elizabeth Memorial Scholarship, honoring the girls’ memory.”

With both scholarships now self-sustaining, this year’s proceeds will benefit two non-profit organizations the family of Maryella and Elizabeth believed they would love to support: Friends Forever Animal Rescue and Baldwinsville Christmas Bureau.

There are alternative ways to participate for those unable to attend the event but still wishing to contribute.

“This year, those who can’t attend the event but want to participate can donate to the Friends Forever Animal Rescue ahead of time,” Maureen said. “There’s a box at the Baldwinsville library where people can drop off donations of dog food, cat food, and cleaning supplies.”

The 5K event is organized by a dedicated group of Maryella and Elizabeth’s friends and family.

“It’s a wonderful group of people who work to put this all together,” Maureen said. “I think the process helps them work through their grief as well. It’s a beautiful way to remember the girls and continue their legacy with kindness and community involvement.”

Reflecting on past events and looking forward to this year’s run, Maureen shared a touching moment.

“Every year, we’ve been lucky with the weather,” she said. “Last year, after the event, later in the day, there was a double rainbow.”

For more information on registration, donations, or volunteering, email [email protected] or visit the Annal’s Angels Facebook page.