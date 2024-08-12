CAZENOVIA — This summer, Chantal Nellis opened the Ink & Paper Bookstore at 7 Lincklaen St. in downtown Cazenovia.

The shop offers mostly new fiction books spanning the genres of adventure/historical fiction, fantasy, romance, thriller/suspense, and young adult. There is also a children’s section and a small section of non-fiction books, including memoirs, biographies, and history.

In addition, Nellis offers a selection of “bookish merchandise,” such as book lights, tote bags, book sleeves, candles, t-shirts, cups, reading rating journals, earrings, and bookends.

“I think Ink & Paper offers a comfortable space where people can hold a physical book and browse shelves to take in the smell and atmosphere that bookstores have to offer,” Nellis said. “We can order books for people looking for something specific and notify them personally when the book arrives in store. We enjoy connecting with our customers and understanding their reading preferences to make recommendations. We have events coming in the future and look forward to bringing more people together.”

Opening a bookstore has been a dream of Nellis’ for years.

“I love books and the atmosphere a bookstore can have,” she said. “I wanted to create that feeling for people and make an indie bookstore that I would love to shop at too.”

Nellis worked as an occupational therapist for almost a decade before deciding to stay home with her three children.

“During this transition phase for my family, we decided it would be a great time to reach for this dream,” Nellis said. “Cazenovia is a great community [filled] with so many amazing small businesses already, and I thought opening a bookstore here would be a great addition.”

The shop officially opened its doors on June 29.

It is closed Monday and Tuesday, and open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The community has been really welcoming,” Nellis said on Aug. 7. “We have heard so many positive compliments about our space and selection of books in our little store.”

For more information on Ink & Paper Bookstore, visit the “Ink & Paper Bookstore” Facebook page, search @inkandpaperbookstorellc on Instagram, or email [email protected].