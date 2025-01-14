NORTH SYRACUSE – Three years ago Young & Franklin relocated its workforce to Tactair, on West Taft Road in North Syracuse, and put the property at 942 Old Liverpool Road up for sale.

In February 2024 the two-story building constructed in 1985, its 40,000 square feet of industrial space, 20,000 square feet of office space and 150 parking spaces were all purchased by a California limited-liability company for more than $6.5 million.

That company, H&H 942 Old Liverpool Owners, LLC, apparently leased the property to Avery Dennison Corporation which has installed one of its subsidiaries – Thermopatch – at the former Young & Franklin facility.

Headquartered in Syracuse, Thermopatch supplies garment/textile identification labeling systems.

The company specializes in the manufacture and distribution of various garment embellishment products to apparel/linen supply industries across the globe according to thermopatch.com.

Its website boasts of the company’s decades experience in textile labeling and garment decoration, Thermopatch specializes in heat transfer, emblems and identification solutions.

It serves varied industries including apparel, workwear, sportswear, laundry and healthcare.

Thermopatch is a member of the Association for Linen Management.

As part of Avery Dennison, an Ohio-based global leader in labeling and packaging materials, Thermopatch will continue A-D’s practice of producing pressure-sensitive materials, tags, labels, radio frequency identification solutions and other technologies that enhance brand identity.

Young & Franklin owned the property for 92 years, from 1930 to 2024.

The firm was founded as a tool and die business on Hawley Avenue in Syracuse in 1918. Its principals – Daniel J. Young and Phillip G. Franklin – incorporated in 1921 before moving the operation to Liverpool in 1930.

In the 1930s and ’40s, clients included companies such as Corning Glass, Revere manufacturing, Bendix Aviation and Remington Arms. In the 1950s and ’60s, Young and Franklin made gas turbines and sub-assemblies for General Electric.

As its focus shifted to the aerospace industry, Young & Franklin acquired Tactair in 1986. The Cleveland-based TransDigm Group acquired Young & Franklin and Tactair in 2016 for a reported $260 million.