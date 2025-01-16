CAZENOVIA- In the days after hosting its 18-team dual meet on Jan. 11, the Cazenovia wrestling team faced two more head-to-head matches, ultimately splitting them.

It came just as eighth-grader Gryphon Foster was named Wrestler of the Week by the Friends of Section III Wrestling for his 108-pound victory in the Cazenovia Invitational.

Foster and the rest of the Lakers were put to a severe test against a powerful Sherburne-Earlville side Tuesday night at Buckley Gym and lost by a 59-7 margin.

Still, Foster maintained his top form, routing Aiden Shreve 14-3 as he moved up to 116 pounds for this match. Gabriel Sanchez earned the other points at 152 pounds beating Justin Race 8-1 as Cullen Arnold, at 131 pounds, dropped a close 4-1 decision to Noah Ackerman.

Far different was the Lakers’ match with Hannibal 24 hours later where Cazenovia rolled to a 50-24 victory in large part because it fielded something close to a full roster, only forfeiting at 101 and 285 pounds.

Foster opened the match back at 108 pinning Conner Smith in 21 seconds, quickly followed by Isaac Gentner at 116 pounds getting a 78-second fall over Tristan Caruso.

At 145 pounds, Nate Chapman pinned Jose Cruz in 94 seconds, followed up at 152 pounds by Paolo Markey earning a second-period fall over Cason Stevens.

In the night’s closest battle, Riley Fowler used a single escape to beat Nick Kaufman 1-0 at 215 pounds after Finn Tobin (170 pounds) got a 16-1 technical fall over Robert Stevens. Forfeits went to Marina Davis (124 pounds), Carter Sgouris (131 pounds) and Layton Shaw (160 pounds).

Cazenovia competes just once next week, facing Central Square Tuesday night.