Ruby A. (Granger) VanDuser, 77, of Cato, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on Dec. 23, 2024, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Ruby was born on May 4, 1947, the daughter of Edward (Jerry) Granger and Agnes (Nightengale) Granger. She grew up in McDonough, N.Y., and graduated from Oxford Academy and Central School. Ruby began her typesetting career at the Evening Sun in Norwich and worked at the Brown Newspapers in Baldwinsville where lifelong friends were made. She retired from Sysco Food Services, Warners, after 20 years as an executive administrative assistant.

Ruby left family and friends with a lifetime of memories and her laughter and sense of humor will be missed by many. She found happiness in tending her flower gardens and possessed a green thumb she did not pass on to her children or grandchildren, leaving many plants in need of a new home.

Ruby was always up for an adventure and would share her Bahamas cruise pictures with anyone willing to look through them. Her travels brought her to Canada, Ireland, the Dominican Republic, New Mexico, Alaska, Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire and Maine, gathering rocks and plant cuttings along the way. She never turned down a chance to enjoy an off-road Jeep adventure and there was nobody more fun to take to a haunted house.

Ruby enjoyed an evening sitting around a campfire or taking in a play or concert with friends, finding inspiration in the magic of theater and music. Her inability to carry a tune never stopped her from singing and, if there was music, she was dancing. Above all, Ruby was a devoted mother and grandmother whose unwavering love will be deeply missed. Her beloved cats, Miss Kitty and O’Malley, will also forever feel the absence of her loving presence.

Ruby was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Jerry (Toad) Granger, Don Granger and William Kraft and sister Gloria Middleton.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and adventure to her brother Ken Granger, her children, James (Cathy) VanDuser, Kathryn (John) Gilmour and Kevin (Maria) VanDuser, her grandchildren, Michael VanDuser, Michele (Jon) Lang, Nicholas (Rachel) Gilmour, Alyssa (Chris Bobinchak) Gilmour, Megan (Cody Hilton) Gilmour, Camilla Swart and Gianna VanDuser, her great-granchildren, Michaela VanDuser , Walter Reid III and Baby Boy Bobinchak, due in May, and a wide circle of friends and family who will ensure her love never fades.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at R.J. Fahy Funeral Home, 116 N. Broad St., Norwich with Pastor Richard Howard officiating. A celebration of life will follow at Park Place Diner, Norwich. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, 7268 Caswell Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212.