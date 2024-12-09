CAZENOVIA — On Friday, Dec. 6, the Cazenovia community gathered downtown for the 47th Annual Cazenovia Christmas Walk and Village Tree Lighting. Organized by the CazLife committee of the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce, the event included live performances, food, Santa’s arrival, a photo opportunity with Santa at Community Bank, a Cazenovia Garden Club holiday sale, a library book sale, international Santas, and an arts & crafts sale at Carpenter’s Barn. The village tree was lit with newly purchased and strung colored lights, downtown shops were open late, and non-profits lined the street with treats.